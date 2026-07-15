WestJet Flight Attendants Vote in Favour of Strike Action

Calgary – CUPE 8125, representing 4,400 WestJet flight attendants, announced the results of their members’ vote on strike action after months at the bargaining table. With a strong turnout of 97.3% of the members, over 99.4% voted to give their bargaining team strike authorization.

Following a 21-day cooling-off period, cabin crew could go on strike as early as August 2, 2026.

CUPE 8125 emphasized that, from the beginning, its goal has been to achieve a negotiated agreement and minimize any impact on travellers. Due to stalled negotiations with WestJet, this strike vote became necessary to move the process forward at the bargaining table.

Alia Hussain, CUPE 8125 President, called on WestJet to return to bargaining with a new focus. “The members of CUPE 8125 are united and determined. They voted to strike because they stand behind the bargaining priorities that they have identified, especially pay for all hours of work performed. WestJet should do the right thing and prevent travel disruptions for their passengers.”