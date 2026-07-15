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United Way Concern – No School, No Food – BC Kids Lose Supports During Summer

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United Way Concern – No School, No Food – BC Kids Lose Supports During Summer

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – According to Food Banks Canada’s HungerCount 2025 report, children account for one-third (33%) of food bank users in Canada. For many families, the end of the school year means losing access to the meals and supports children rely on.


“Over the summer months, we see a growing demand for food support as families struggle to stretch limited resources and put enough food on the table. The impact is often visible in children who arrive at camp hungry and unable to fully participate,” said Loree McDougall, Program Director, Feels Like Home Newcomers, United Way BC School’s Out Summer agency partner. “Through emergency food assistance and food box deliveries, we help ensure families have access to the essentials they need during some of the most challenging months of the year.”

In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, United Way BC School’s Out Summer helps children and families access nutritious food during the summer months while connecting kids to free or low-cost programs that support their emotional and social well-being, academic success, and physical health.

TO DONATE: To contribute to United Way BC School’s Out Summer, visit: donate.uwbc.ca

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