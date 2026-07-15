Hope & District Arts Council In Financial Distress – GoFundMe Set Up

Hope (Hope & District Arts Council.) – In a July 14 Social Media post: WE NEED YOUR HELP!

For over two decades, the Hope & District Arts Council (HDAC) has been the quiet heartbeat of our community’s vibrant art scene.

All their program/project areas – the Art Machine, Concerts in the Park, our Arts & Culture Map, and the Hope Arts Gallery – have touched so many lives. Art bridges cultures, elevates our local economy, and quite literally makes Hope a more beautiful place to live and visit.

Hope & District Arts Council are facing an unexpected financial crisis and need your help. To keep HDAC operational, they need more money.

Blunt and simple.

Please consider supporting their non-profit society via their new GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-hdac , sending an e-transfer to hopedistrictartscouncil@gmail.com or you can pop into the office with a cheque during business hours.