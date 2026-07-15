AbbyPD – Forest Inspired Room’ Helps Children Feel Supported During Police Interviews (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – When a child witness or victim attends a police

station for an interview, they are often asked to recall frightening or traumatic

experiences. Understandably, this can be an overwhelming and anxiety-inducing

process for both the child and their family.

The Forest was envisioned and designed by AbbyPD officers who understand the

importance of creating a child-friendly environment that reduces stress and builds trust.

The project was made possible through the generous support of the Abbotsford Police

Foundation, which fully funded the space, as well as the support of local Abbotsford

business Brickhouse Signs, whose contribution helped bring the project to life.

Designed to promote comfort and connection, The Forest features cozy couches,

blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, toys, and child-sized furniture. Vibrant forest and

jungle-themed artwork cover the walls and floors, creating a welcoming atmosphere

where children can feel more at ease. Colouring supplies, activities, and snacks are

also available to help foster communication and provide additional comfort for children

and other vulnerable individuals.

This is similar to Chilliwack’s first Child Youth and Advocacy Centre (CYAC), located in the Paramount Building where other CCS Chilliwack Community Services facilities are located. This opened in September 2025.