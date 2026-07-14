Mission RCMP – 51 Year Old Impaired Driver of Tesla, Arrested, Window Smashed During Incident

Mission (Mission RCMP) – The driver of a white Tesla recently learned the hard way that when a police officer issues a breath demand, you don’t have the option to just roll up your window and ignore the officer.

Just after 1 am on July 1, a Mission RCMP officer was on patrol when he came across a Tesla stopped partially in the travel lane on London Avenue, just before the on-ramp to Highway 11. The officer approached the car and spoke with the driver, who was slow to respond, had an odour of liquor on his breath, and watery eyes. The officer formed suspicion that the driver was impaired by liquor, and issued a roadside breath demand to him. The driver then rolled up his window, locked the doors, and refused to exit the vehicle.

After an extended period of trying to convince the driver to get out of the vehicle, Mission RCMP advised the man that he was under arrest for obstructing a peace officer. Police dismantled and removed the driver’s window, unlocked the doors, and removed the driver from the vehicle, despite his efforts to bring the steering wheel with him.

The 51-year-old subsequently failed breath tests on two different approved screening devices and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day impound. He will also need to order a new window for his Tesla