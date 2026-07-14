Expanded Treatment Wellness Program, A First Nations-led Wellness Initiative Hosted by Seabird Island

Seabird Island – Young adults in the Fraser Salish region will soon have access to six new treatment beds through the launch of the Thíytelh Wellness Program, a First Nations-led wellness initiative hosted by Seabird Island.

“For young adults, having the right support at the right time can change the trajectory of their lives,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “These six new treatment beds create space for healing that is grounded in culture, community and clinical care. Working with Seabird Island and Fraser Health, we’re addressing gaps between youth and adult services and strengthening access to care that is respectful, culturally safe and shaped by Indigenous leadership.”

The Thíytelh Wellness Program is a 90-day, bed-based substance-use treatment program for Indigenous young adults between 19 and 26 years. Guided by a “Two-Eyed Seeing”approach, the program brings together Indigenous ways of knowing and healing with evidence-informed clinical care to support recovery, wellness and long-term healing.

Guided by Seabird Island Elders, Knowledge Keepers and leadership, culture and traditional wellness are foundational to the program. It’s the first program of its kind in the Fraser Salish region to formally integrate Indigenous wellness approaches and clinical substance-use treatment.

Supporting young adults through First Nations-led care

The program was developed in response to a longstanding need for culturally grounded, age-appropriate services for Indigenous young adults. Young adults often experience gaps in support as they transition between youth and adult systems of care. At the same time, Indigenous communities across the Fraser Salish region continue to experience impacts of the toxic-drug crisis, trauma, grief, loss and barriers to accessing culturally safe care. Indigenous young adults deserve access to services that recognize their strengths, honour their identities and help them build healthy, meaningful futures.

“We have lost far too many young people to the toxic-drug supply, untreated trauma and the cumulative generational impacts of grief, pain, disconnection and systemic barriers to wellness and care,” said Alexis Grace, chief administrative officer, Sq’éwqel (Seabird Island Band). “The creation of Thíytelh and these new treatment beds demonstrates that First Nations voices spanning the Fraser Salish region have been heard. Existing systems have not been designed to adequately support Indigenous young adults during one of the most vulnerable stages of life.These beds help expand how we respond. We raise our hands to Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health for walking in partnership with us.”

The program is delivered through a partnership between Seabird Island, Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health, and reflects a shared commitment to reconciliation and Indigenous-led, culturally safe service delivery. The Thíytelh Wellness Program is expected to begin accepting referrals and open its doors in July 2026.

Program highlights

six treatment beds designed specifically for Indigenous young adults between 19 and 26

First Nations-led program grounded in culture, community and land-based healing

supports connection to culture, identity, community and wellness

designed to bridge gaps between youth and adult services

This is part ofgovernment’s work to expand access and build a full and seamless continuum of mental-health and substance-use care so people can get the help they need, when and where they need it. This includes 3,829 beds that support people with substance-use challenges, of which 879 are new since 2017, launching the Opioid Treatment Access Line, opening Foundry youth centres and First Nations healing facilities.