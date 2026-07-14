Chilliwack RCMP Lead Multi-jurisdictional Drug Investigation Including Abbotsford and Langley

Fraser Valley – Following a coordinated investigation, the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) arrested three individuals involved in a suspected drug trafficking network, resulting in numerous charges and the seizure of significant quantities of suspected illicit drugs, firearms, Canadian Currency, and vehicles.

In April 2026, Chilliwack RCMP PTT launched an investigation into a network of individuals involved in trafficking illicit drugs in Chilliwack. Investigators soon determined these individuals were also connected to drug trafficking in the communities of Abbotsford and Langley.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation was led by Chilliwack RCMP PTT, with assistance from the Abbotsford Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, Langley RCMP, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT).

On June 29, 2026, police arrested three individuals in connection with the investigation and executed search warrants at multiple locations, including:

A residence on Glenmore Road in Abbotsford;

A storage locker in Abbotsford; and

A residence on 202A Street in Langley.

As a result of the search warrants, investigators seized:

Approximately 600 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

Approximately 4.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 3.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl;

Approximately 1.1 kilograms of additional suspected controlled substances;

Two firearms;

Two vehicles; and

Approximately $45,000 in Canadian Currency.

On July 2, 2026, Tyler Shawn Missen of Langley, BC was charged in connection to this investigation with the following offences:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking – Section 5.2 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking – Section 5.2 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking – Section 5.2 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts) – Section 91 of the Criminal Code of Canada; and

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order – Section 117.01 of the Criminal Code of Canada .

“Drug traffickers do not respect jurisdictional boundaries when distributing toxic drugs in our communities. This investigation required significant collaboration among multiple policing agencies and demonstrates the value of inter-agency cooperation in addressing organized drug trafficking.” Says Cpl. Stephan Mendela of the Chilliwack RCMP, “Through a shared commitment to proactive enforcement and crime reduction, investigators were able to disrupt a network suspected of distributing harmful substances throughout Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Langley.”

The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Abbotsford Police Department, IERT, and the Langley RCMP for their contributions throughout the investigation. Their support and collaboration were instrumental in advancing this investigation forward.