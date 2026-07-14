Chilliwack Chiefs Name Matt Revel Assistant Coach & Assistant General Manager

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the hiring of Matt Revel as the club’s Assistant Coach & Assistant General Manager.

An Abbotsford, B.C., native, Revel joins the Chiefs after serving as Head Coach of the Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep team during the 2025-26 season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the University of British Columbia Men’s Hockey team.

“Matt is a great addition to our staff. His passion for developing players and his experience at multiple levels make him an excellent fit for our program. We’re excited to have him join the Chiefs,” said Head Coach & General Manager Brian Maloney.

Revel began his coaching career with the Vancouver Thunderbirds U15 Tier 1 program and has also worked as a guest coach at the Portland Winterhawks training camp and the Colorado Avalanche Development Camp.

A former Chilliwack Chief, Revel returns to the organization with a strong connection to the program. During his playing career, he also spent time in the WHL before joining the University of British Columbia, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Revel later played one professional season with Pioneers Vorarlberg of Austria’s ICEHL.