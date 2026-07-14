Campfire Ban Renewed for Fraser Valley/Coast Fire Centre Starting Thursday July 16

Parksville (BC Wildfire Service) – Effective at 12:00 p.m. (noon) PDT on Thursday, July 16, 2026, Category 1, 2 and 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, with exceptions for Category 1 in parts of the North Island and Sunshine Coast. Category 1 campfires remain permitted in the Campbell River Forest District, North Island Central Coast Forest District, Haida Gwaii Forest District and Sunshine Coast Forest District.

This includes the Fraser Valley. Earlier this year there was a campfire ban from May 7 to 15.

Website info with map is here

Category 2 and Category 3 fire prohibitions will remain in place throughout the Coastal Fire Centre. This prohibition is being modified to help reduce human-caused wildfires and for public safety in areas where weather conditions have changed.

This prohibition will be in place until October 31, 2026, or until the order is rescinded.

These prohibitions apply to all areas within the Coastal Fire Centre that are outside of municipal boundaries. Municipalities may follow BC Wildfire Service prohibitions or may impose different prohibitions based on conditions in their local area. If you are in a municipality, be sure to check if local prohibitions are in place. If you are within a regional district or improvement district, this prohibition applies as well as any local prohibition issued by the local authority.

This prohibition also applies to the following types of land within municipal boundaries:

Parks, conservancies and recreation areas (Park Act)

Recreation sites, recreation trails, interpretive forest sites and trail-based recreation areas (Forest and Range Practices Act)

Ecological reserves (Ecological Reserve Act)

Wildlife management areas (Wildlife Act)

Private managed forest land (Private Managed Forest Land Act)

An updated map of this prohibition area will be issued soon. For a description of fire centre boundaries, please visit: Fire Centres – BC Wildfire Service