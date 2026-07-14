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AbbyPD Searching For 32-year-old Layla Coldwell

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AbbyPD Searching For 32-year-old Layla Coldwell

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Layla Coldwell.

Layla was last seen walking on Hill Tout Street on July 13th, 2026 around noon. She is described as Caucasian 5’3 and 121lbs with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey pull-over sweater, black boots and sunglasses.

It’s believed Layla may still be in the Abbotsford area. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and reference file number 26-29713

2026 AbbyPD Searching For 32-year-old Layla Coldwell July

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