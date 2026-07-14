$5.08M to 2025 City of Chilliwack Projects – Includes Fire Department, Road Rehab, Townshend Park Storage Building

Chilliwack – A training building for the Chilliwack Fire Department, multiple City of Chilliwack transportation infrastructure projects, and an amenity space at Townsend Park were completed in 2025, thanks in part to $5.08 million in funding from the Community stream of the federal government’s Build Communities Strong Fund.

The largest portion of this funding, $3.14 million, was utilized towards repaving and rehabilitating 21.5 lane kilometres of city roads in 15 locations, and to construct 6.8 kilometres of delineated bike lanes and multi-use pathways, as well as 1.5 kilometres of new sidewalk. Roads that received asphalt rehabilitation included Yale Road, Boundary Road, Prairie Central Road, Elk View Road, Tyson Road, and more.

The Fire Department’s four-storey situational awareness training facility on Wolfe Road was constructed utilizing $1.22 million of this funding. The space includes a multipurpose training area and adaptable training aids. The addition of this structure enables firefighters to realistically practice the techniques needed for firefighting efforts in a variety of building types in the community.

A 4,600 square foot storage building at Townsend Park was converted into an amenity space to support community sport use, utilizing $375,800 of this funding. Features include accessible washrooms, a potable water station, sport training equipment storage and multi-use areas that can be used as changerooms, and meeting room space. The remainder of the funding was utilized towards capacity-building studies and for initial stages of projects that will begin substantial construction in 2026.

“From a new firefighting training building to amenities in Townsend Park, Chilliwack’s infrastructure upgrades in 2025 were great examples of how we are building Canada strong,” said Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey—White Rock. “This is what funding from the Build Communities Strong Fund is meant for, to improve local infrastructure here in B.C. and across the country.”

“People in Chilliwack will have safer ways to get around, stronger emergency response and better community spaces they can count on,” said Brittny Anderson, Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities. “This work helps communities keep infrastructure up to date so it can meet people’s needs and support reliable services.”

“The City of Chilliwack continues to develop and maintain infrastructure to support our fast-growing community,” said Mayor Popove. “Last year we made significant transportation and active transportation infrastructure improvements, thanks in part to the support of the Government of Canada and the Union of BC Municipalities through the Build Communities Strong Fund.”

The Build Communities Strong Fund Community stream (formerly the Canada Community Building Fund) provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments for investment in infrastructure and capacity-building projects. This program is funded by the Government of Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.