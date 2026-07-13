Hope SAR Rescue Three People Stranded on Skagit River – A Warning About Rafting That River

Hope (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – Hope SAR was tasked out Sunday (July 12) night to rescue three stranded rafters on the Skagit River. After determining that there were no injuries, the subjects had started a fire, and that access by land was through dense brush, it was decided that a morning helicopter extraction was the best plan.

The subjects were in good spirits this morning. Their fire was extinguished and the rafters were returned to their camp at Ross lake.

The Skagit River is not in good shape for rafting right now. This is the third call Hope SAR has received this summer for rafting issues on the Skagit. These subjects had already portaged around two other problems on the river since setting off that day, but were met with a massive log jam that could not be crossed. They were able to bushwhacked to the sandbar we picked them up on but land access to the road can be quite far in places like this and the terrain is nearly impassable.

Hope SAR acknowledge that the trio had essentials with them that allowed them to call for help in a no-cell-service area and to keep themselves warm and safe during the night. They attempted a self-rescue but called for help when they realized they were in trouble and this is exactly what we recommend.

Hope SAR does not recommend rafting on the Skagit River.