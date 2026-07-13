Fraser Valley’s Move to Cure ALS Raises Over $23,000 for ALS

Richmond/Abbotsford – This past Sunday (July 12) , nearly one hundred participants accompanied by six of their dogs, gathered at Mill Lake Park for the annual Move to Cure ALS – Fraser Valley fundraising event. The community has raised $23,119 to date, with pledges still coming in.



The park provided the backdrop for the festivities, which served as a testament to the region’s commitment to supporting those living with ALS and fueling critical research. With this year’s total, the Fraser Valley community has now raised over $925,000 since the inception of the event in 2007.



The 2026 event was made possible by volunteer coordinators Bunny Waddell and Graham Hollins. Following the passing of Bunny’s mother, Carole Waddell, in early 2026, the duo took on the challenge of leading Fraser Valley’s Move to Cure ALS to honour her memory and support the society that provided them with care. For Bunny, leading this year’s event is the fulfilment of a heartfelt promise she made to her mother, to help others navigate the same journey their family experienced.



“It was thanks to all the support from the ALS Society that we were able to have mom with us and provide all the care she needed,” shared Waddell. “We are doing this in her memory and to help towards finding a cure for this devastating disease.”



This year’s event ambassador, Fred Lacey, attended the event to share his firsthand experience with the disease. A lifelong Lower Mainland resident, Fred was diagnosed with ALS in 2025. His connection to the cause is deep, as his own father lived with the disease in the late 1960s, a time when the ALS Society of BC did not yet exist. Lacey’s presence served as a powerful reminder of how far the community has come in providing resources to families today.



Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC, added, “Arriving onsite to see nearly twenty volunteers helping setup the event site was truly remarkable to see. The Fraser Valley community consistently shows an extraordinary depth of support and compassion, and we extend our deepest thanks to Bunny, Graham, and Fred, and the dedicated volunteers who worked so hard to make this event a success.”



Special thanks also go to the Abbotsford Police Department, whose Community Engagement Team were onsite throughout the duration showcasing their important impact to the community. Additionally, to the countless local artists, businesses and supporters, who donated generously to make the silent auction, raffle, 50/50 and BBQ lunch a tremendous success.



The province-wide Move to Cure ALS fundraising program aims to raise $500,000 in 2026 through 14 in-person and 5 virtual events held across British Columbia and the Yukon. Sixty percent (60%) of the net proceeds raised go directly to support ALS BC’s programs & services, such as the Robert R. Heinrich Equipment Loan Program. The remaining 40% is dedicated to ALS BC Project Hope, a research initiative led by Dr. Erik Pioro at the University of British Columbia’s Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health that funds clinical research, clinical trials, and clinical care.



The ALS Society of BC extends its appreciation to Bunny Waddell, Graham Hollins, Fred Lacey, volunteers, sponsors, and the surrounding communities who gathered to be a part of this memorable event.



While the event has concluded, support for the Move to Cure ALS Fraser Valley continues. Donations are accepted until the end of the year via the online donation portal.



While photo of the event is still being received, an album consisting of photographs taken by attendees can be viewed by clicking here.

2026 ALS Society of BC – Move to Cure ALS