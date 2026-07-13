Election Vet, Graeme Hutchison Running for Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – Graeme Hutchison has announced his candidacy for Trustee in the upcoming election for the Abbotsford School Board. Known to many in the community through his long-standing involvement as a soccer referee, Hutchison previously ran in the provincial election for Abbotsford West securing 37% of the vote.



After completing his degree, he volunteered for a church- based organization for 5 years including living and working in the Netherlands and India. Hutchison began his career in education in the UK. He worked as a schoolteacher and later became a university professor teaching Information Technology. He moved to Abbotsford with his family in 2000, where he transitioned into the banking and finance sector, working as a corporate trainer and software developer.



He later served as President of MoveUP, a union representing more than 14,000 members throughout the province, representing staff at employers including BC Hydro, FortisBC, BC Transit, Capilano University and ICBC. Hutchison also served as an officer with the BC Federation of Labour and on the regional council of the United Way of BC, one of the province’s largest charitable organizations, and currently serves on the board of the Fraser Valley

Youth Society.



He notes that this combination of teaching experience, financial background, and leadership roles has shaped his understanding of complex organizational systems. Hutchison also encourages people to follow his website www.graemehutchison.com and Facebook social media account for more information on how to support his campaign.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579697032274



Education remains a personal priority for Hutchison. Both of his sons graduated from Robert Bateman Secondary and the University of the Fraser Valley. He credits the dedication of teachers, staƯ, and the Abbotsford community for supporting his family’s educational journey.Hutchison acknowledges the challenges facing today’s schools, including class sizes, diverse learning needs, and the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence in education. He emphasizes the importance of ensuring that students feel safe, supported, and included, and that families have meaningful opportunities to share their perspectives.

“My goal is to represent the entire community,” Hutchison said. “I believe in fairness, dignity, and respect across all of Abbotsford’s schools.”



For media inquiries, please contact: graemefortrustee@gmail.com or www.graemehutchison.com