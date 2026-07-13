Drones, Speeding Drivers Hampering BC Wildfire Efforts Working Brunswick Fire

Fraser Canyon – BC Wildfire Service had to get a little testy in a July 11 Facebook posting. While trying to fight the Brunswick Fire off Highway 1 and near Boston Bar and North Bend, they had to content with ignorant drivers and drones that constantly hampered efforts.

From BC Wildfire Service :

The Brunswick Complex in the Fraser Canyon remains a highly dynamic situation. Upon Highway 1 opening Saturday morning, July 11, we received multiple reports of drivers speeding, or stopping on the side of the highway to take photos and videos of our operations. These activities are putting our responders at great risk and have the potential to interrupt our operations on these wildfires during this critical time.

Today, we also received confirmation of a drone operating near the southeast flank of the Brunswick Creek wildfire (V10742) while multiple aviation resources were responding in the same location. As a result, all aerial firefighting operations had to be temporarily halted until the airspace could be confirmed safe. This has the potential to jeopardize our operations working to protect homes and other values.

When a drone is spotted near a wildfire, airtankers and helicopters are forced to stop flying immediately. This delays wildfire suppression efforts and puts both responders and the public at greater risk.

Our pilots operate low-flying aircraft in challenging conditions and often at high speeds. A collision between a drone and a firefighting aircraft could have catastrophic consequences.

Under federal aviation regulations, all wildfires are automatically considered flight-restricted areas. Within five nautical miles of a wildfire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level, only aircraft directly involved in wildfire response are permitted to operate. This includes restrictions on drones of any size.

Operating a drone near a wildfire can result in fines of up to $25,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 18 months. Intentionally interfering with wildfire suppression efforts may also result in penalties under the Wildfire Act, including fines of up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment.

Learn more: https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety

If you see a drone or UAV operating near a wildfire, report it immediately by calling *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.

If YOU fly, WE can’t!

2026 BC Wildfire Service on Drones