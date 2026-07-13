Celebrating Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th Anniversary – Opening of Chilliwack Time Capsule – Saturday July 18

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Residents are invited to attend the official opening of a time capsule from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 on Saturday, July 18, at 1:30 pm in Veterans Memorial Park (45820 Spadina Avenue – Chilliwack Museum).

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 was formed in 1926 in Chilliwack. Branch 4 entombed a time capsule on its 60th anniversary, in 1986. The time capsule was to be opened in 2026 to commemorate the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100-year anniversary. Sadly, Branch 4’s membership declined to a point where it could no longer support itself, and the remaining members and memorabilia were transferred to Branch 295 in 2021. To support the wishes of Branch 4 membership and add it as an event as part of the Legion Centenary, a time capsule ceremony will be commemorated during the weekend of the 80th Anniversary of the Dedication of All Sappers Cenotaph.

Conceived in 1944 during the Second World War by Lieutenant-Colonel Norman Coulson Mitchell, VC, MC, Commandant of Camp Chilliwack, the cenotaph project, known as Operation GRANITE, was undertaken by Sappers of the Royal Canadian Engineers. They quarried the massive stone locally and transported it by military rafts and vehicles. The Sappers, using their own skilled carvers and designers, created and erected the cenotaph. From July 17-19, 2026, Branch 295 will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the All Sappers Cenotaph and the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary.

Time Capsule Ceremony:

· Saturday, July 18

· Veterans Memorial Park (45820 Spadina Avenue – Chilliwack Museum)

· 1:30 pm

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Royal Canadian Legion membership is free for 2026. From July 17-19, 2026, Branch 295 will commemorate multiple milestones with multiple events. Learn more on the website at https://operation-granite-ii.info/.