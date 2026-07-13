BC Nurses’ Union to Pause Picket Lines as Mediated Talks Officially Begin

Burnaby – The BC Nurses’ Union confirms that mediated bargaining between the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) is now officially underway.

As a demonstration of good faith and a commitment to the mediation process, BCNU will pause all picket line job action effective end of day on Tuesday, July 14. A province-wide ban on non-nursing duties and a restriction on overtime remains in effect as mediated talks continue.

The pause reflects the union’s commitment to giving the mediation process every opportunity to succeed while maintaining its focus on securing the meaningful changes BC’s nurses have been fighting for.

“We are entering mediation with cautious optimism,” said BCNU President Adriane Gear. “Our bargaining committee is dedicated to engaging in a productive process and working toward an agreement that addresses the issues nurses have been raising for months: safe staffing, safer workplaces, manageable workloads and fair compensation. While there is still significant work ahead, we believe mediation offers an important opportunity to move these negotiations forward.”

Since job action began, nurses across British Columbia have shown they are united, and have demonstrated their determination to improve the future of nursing and strengthen the public health-care system for patients.

“The solidarity shown by BC’s nurses has been extraordinary,” Gear said. “They have come together with the goal of building a stronger health-care system. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment, their professionalism and their resolve. Nurses never wanted to be on picket lines – they want to be at the bedside, caring for patients.”

BCNU also thanked the public, labour allies and community supporters who have stood alongside nurses throughout the dispute.

BCNU CEO and NBA Chief Negotiator Jim Gould says the bargaining committee is approaching mediation with the same determination that nurses have shown throughout this dispute.

“We are entering mediation in good faith because we believe it presents an important opportunity to make meaningful progress at the bargaining table,” said Gould. “While we are pausing picket lines to support this process, our resolve has not changed, and we remain prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to achieve the contract BC’s nurses deserve.”