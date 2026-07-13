Abbotsford’s Callum Maskill Helps Lead Team Canada to the 2026 Canada Cup Championship

Surrey – After ten days of world-class competition and nearly 500 games played across five divisions, the 2026 Canada Cup International Softball Championship concluded Sunday evening at Softball City with Team Canada capturing the Women’s International Division title following a 7-3 victory over Team China. Canada completed the tournament with a perfect 9-0 record.

Held from July 3rd to 12th, the tournament once again welcomed many of the world’s top national and elite club teams to Surrey, reinforcing the Canada Cup’s reputation as one of the premier international women’s softball events.

“The 2026 Canada Cup showcased everything that makes this tournament so special, from world-class competition to incredible sportsmanship and unforgettable moments both on and off the field,” said Greg Timm, Canada Cup President. “From Team Canada’s outstanding run to the inspiring perseverance shown by Team Venezuela following this month’s earthquake, this tournament reminded us that sport has the power to unite people from around the world.”

The Women’s International Division featured elite competition from Team Canada, Canada Elite, China, Chinese Taipei, Chinese Taipei Development, Czechia U22, Brazil, Israel, Peru, Venezuela, New Zealand White Sox, TC Colorado, Singapore, American Samoa, and Saskatchewan 222’s. Throughout the week, fans were treated to outstanding performances from some of the world’s top softball talent, culminating in the announcement of the 2026 Canada Cup International Division All-Star Team.

Two members of Team Canada were recognized for their exceptional play throughout the tournament. Erika Polidori (Brantford, Ont.) and Morgan Rackel (Calgary, Alta.) were both named to the All-Star Team. Polidori enjoyed a remarkable offensive tournament in the round robin, batting .750 with nine runs scored, 16 RBIs, and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, establishing herself as one of the tournament’s most dangerous hitters. In the circle, Rackel anchored Canada’s pitching staff in the preliminary round, posting a stellar 1.75 earned run average, recording 10 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .194 batting average.

The full 2026 Canada Cup International Division All-Star Team:

P – Morgan Rackel (Canada)

1B – Chin Ying Lin (Chinese Taipei)

2B – Xie Jiaxin (China)

3B – Jillian Mastubarra (Saskatchewan 222’s)

SS – Jessica Oakland (TC Colorado)

OF – Alannah Leach (TC Colorado)

OF – Shen Chia Wen (Chinese Taipei)

OF – Erika Polidori (Canada)

DP/Flex – Katie Stewart (TC Colorado)

C – Chi Yun Lin (Chinese Taipei)

“The future of women’s softball has never looked brighter,” Timm added. “From our international division to the young athletes competing throughout the week, Canada Cup continues to inspire the next generation while providing a world-class stage for the very best players in the sport. We thank our athletes, volunteers, sponsors, officials and fans for making another unforgettable championship possible.”

Softball City is now in preparation for the 2027 Canada Cup which will return to Softball City from July 2nd to 11th, 2027.