Abbotsford Celebrates Opening of New Gilmour Park with Community Block Party – Saturday July 25

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is pleased to announce the official opening of the new Gilmour Park on Saturday, July 25.

Located at 33932 Gilmour Road, Gilmour Park offers a range of new recreational amenities designed for people of all ages and abilities. Park features include a playground with a parkour-inspired agility structure, hill slide, universal carousel, spinner, table tennis, and three outdoor fitness stations: a cross trainer, balance station and parallel bars. Visitors can also enjoy a shade shelter with a picnic table, drinking fountain and new trees and landscaping throughout the park.

“Providing high-quality parks and outdoor recreation opportunities for Abbotsford residents is a key priority for City Council, and we’re thrilled to welcome the community to the new Gilmour Park,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “This park creates a place where people can get active, spend time outdoors, and build connections with family, friends and neighbours.”

To celebrate the opening, the City will host a community block party on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of all ages are invited to join in the festivities, which will include Go Play Outside lawn games, face painting, a food truck, a park-wide scavenger hunt and complimentary giveaways.

Gilmour Park is the latest in a series of investments being made to enhance parks and recreation amenities throughout Abbotsford, following recent improvements at Engineer Park and the new splash pad at Crossley Park. Together, these projects help create more opportunities for residents to stay active, connect with nature and enjoy vibrant public spaces, while advancing Council’s vision for a healthy, engaged and connected community.

More information about City of Abbotsford Parks, Trees and Trails is available at www.abbotsford.ca/parks-recreation-culture/parks-trees-trails.