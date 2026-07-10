UFV and Cedar Strong Employment Opportunities in Hope – Job Fair July 15

Hope – The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) School of Continuing Education is partnering with Cedar Strong Prevention & Intervention Society to host a job information fair at UFV’s Hope Centre (1250 7th Avenue) on Wednesday, July 15.

Cedar Strong has partnered with BC Housing, the District of Hope, and Fraser Health on a project to build 56 new homes and a 15-bed shelter at 1275 7th Avenue. The building is scheduled to open in September and UFV’s Hope Centre is across the street.

From 9 am to 3 pm, visitors can meet the Cedar Strong team and learn more about the organization’s mission and values. They can also explore anticipated staffing opportunities for the three-storey building, which will have staff on site 24/7.

With that facility scheduled to open this fall, the job fair offers perfect timing for individuals interested in meaningful careers supporting vulnerable populations in the Fraser Valley through non-profit human services, supportive housing, shelter support, and trauma-informed, resident-centred care.

“Through our partnership with UFV’s Hope Centre, we’re able to host and reach local talent and build a compassionate workforce dedicated to supporting individuals and strengthening our community,” says Crystal Sylvester, HR Manager for Cedar Strong. “We’re looking for people who bring compassion, humility, strong listening skills, and an understanding of the complexities faced by individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Most importantly, this work is best suited for people who understand that meaningful change takes time and that support must be grounded in dignity, respect, and relationship-building.”

Carolyn MacLaren, UFV’s School of Continuing Education director, says there’s a strong relationship between UFV and Cedar Strong which benefits the community.

“Strong community partnerships create opportunities for people to develop meaningful careers while helping address local needs,” she says. “By working together, we can strengthen the social services sector, support economic growth, and build the skilled workforce needed to serve our communities today and into the future.”

Job fair attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. Questions can be sent by email to hr@cedarstrong.org and more information can be found at https://lnkd.in/ggDSzsT7.