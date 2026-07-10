Traffic-Pattern Change Starts July 11 for Highway 1 near 264th Street Interchange

Fraser Valley – Drivers are advised to plan for a traffic-pattern change on eastbound Highway 1 at the 264th Street Interchange, as work progresses to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Starting as early as Saturday, July 11, 2026, the eastbound Highway 1 lanes will shift north of the median and the eastbound off-ramp to 264th Street (Exit 73) will start approximately one kilometre west of its current location. The emergency services turnarounds will remain unchanged. The lane changes are expected to remain in place until November 2026.

The traffic-pattern change is necessary as the Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s contractor completes improvements to Highway 1 eastbound, including drainage, utility relocation and structure demolition. The work is a key component of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signage and traffic-control personnel and watch for roadside workers. Allow for additional travel time through the area and follow posted speed limits.

Traffic and construction updates will be available here: https://driveBC.ca