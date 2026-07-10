Rotary Club of Chilliwack Installs Jared Mumford as President for 2026–27

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is pleased to announce the installation of Jared Mumford as club president for the 2026–27 Rotary year, which began July 1.
Mumford succeeds outgoing president Dr. Ralph Jones, who led the club through many
projects including restoration of the Hope Slough, international library builds and over $30,000
in local university scholarships.
A Rotarian since 2021, Mumford has served two years as Director of Community Service and
one as President Elect. “This club has been quietly doing good work in Chilliwack for almost a
century, and it’s an honour to help carry that forward. I thank Past President Ralph Jones and
his board for passing over the club in excellent shape,” said Mumford
Born and raised in Chilliwack, Mumford is a former school board chair and business consultant.
He credits Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, as the reason he first joined: “With Rotary, I get
to work on large projects relatively anonymously, while being surrounded by like minded
community members. We cut cheques but we also roll up our sleeves – a combination that has
delivered projects with lasting impact, like the Vedder Rotary Trail and Central Community
Park.”
During his term, Mumford plans to focus on community needs and impact. “The new board is
eager to get to work. The consensus is that we will continue our international work, while honing
in on our local commitments – assessing what works, where we can do more, and establishing
and strengthening local partnerships. This year we are well into planning with the Great Blue
Heron Nature Reserve to restore salmon spawning channels and create interactive educational
elements like viewing platforms and upgraded trails. We are also working to include more
community grants, university scholarships, funding for youth leadership and the creation of a
project portal where community members can suggest or request volunteer help for smaller,
community based projects,” said Mumford.
“Jared Mumford continues the tradition of committed community members that take on
leadership roles with Rotary,” said Michael Berger, Club Secretary and Past Assistant Governor
for Rotary District 5050. “He brings hard work, a team-first attitude, and creative problem-solving
to the role.”
The installation took place on June 27, 2026 where Mayor Ken Popove ceremoniously
exchanged the Order of Chilliwack from outgoing president Ralph Jones to Mumford, as is
customary. The Order of Chilliwack is the municipality’s highest honour and was given to the
Rotary Club of Chilliwack in 2002 in recognition of their “outstanding long-term contributions and
achievements in the community”.
Mumford was installed alongside the club’s full 2026–27 board of directors:
President — Jared Mumford
President-Elect — Tara Cummings
Past President — Dr. Ralph Jones
Club Secretary — Michael Berger
Co-Treasurers — Jerry Zdril and Corinne Haywood
Directors — Haley Wakefield, Aatif Nanji, Shane Douglas, Carol Blessin, Corbin Bailie, and Arlene Ackerman
The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million
community leaders dedicated to service. The club meets every Friday at noon at the Chilliwack
Curling Club, and welcomes guests and prospective members to their meetings. The Rotary
Club of Chilliwack has been involved in many landmark initiatives including major funding the
Chilliwack General Hospital Emergency Expansion (2010), Central Community Park (2005), the
Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve (2002), the Rotary Trail (1995) the Browne Creek Wetlands
(2018), the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail (2019), the Rotary Pool (1969), as well as numerous
international and local projects.