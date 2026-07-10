Rotary Club of Chilliwack Installs Jared Mumford as President for 2026–27

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is pleased to announce the installation of Jared Mumford as club president for the 2026–27 Rotary year, which began July 1.

Mumford succeeds outgoing president Dr. Ralph Jones, who led the club through many

projects including restoration of the Hope Slough, international library builds and over $30,000

in local university scholarships.



A Rotarian since 2021, Mumford has served two years as Director of Community Service and

one as President Elect. “This club has been quietly doing good work in Chilliwack for almost a

century, and it’s an honour to help carry that forward. I thank Past President Ralph Jones and

his board for passing over the club in excellent shape,” said Mumford

Born and raised in Chilliwack, Mumford is a former school board chair and business consultant.

He credits Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, as the reason he first joined: “With Rotary, I get

to work on large projects relatively anonymously, while being surrounded by like minded

community members. We cut cheques but we also roll up our sleeves – a combination that has

delivered projects with lasting impact, like the Vedder Rotary Trail and Central Community

Park.”



During his term, Mumford plans to focus on community needs and impact. “The new board is

eager to get to work. The consensus is that we will continue our international work, while honing

in on our local commitments – assessing what works, where we can do more, and establishing

and strengthening local partnerships. This year we are well into planning with the Great Blue

Heron Nature Reserve to restore salmon spawning channels and create interactive educational

elements like viewing platforms and upgraded trails. We are also working to include more

community grants, university scholarships, funding for youth leadership and the creation of a

project portal where community members can suggest or request volunteer help for smaller,

community based projects,” said Mumford.



“Jared Mumford continues the tradition of committed community members that take on

leadership roles with Rotary,” said Michael Berger, Club Secretary and Past Assistant Governor

for Rotary District 5050. “He brings hard work, a team-first attitude, and creative problem-solving

to the role.”



The installation took place on June 27, 2026 where Mayor Ken Popove ceremoniously

exchanged the Order of Chilliwack from outgoing president Ralph Jones to Mumford, as is

customary. The Order of Chilliwack is the municipality’s highest honour and was given to the

Rotary Club of Chilliwack in 2002 in recognition of their “outstanding long-term contributions and

achievements in the community”.



Mumford was installed alongside the club’s full 2026–27 board of directors:

President — Jared Mumford

President-Elect — Tara Cummings

Past President — Dr. Ralph Jones

Club Secretary — Michael Berger

Co-Treasurers — Jerry Zdril and Corinne Haywood

Directors — Haley Wakefield, Aatif Nanji, Shane Douglas, Carol Blessin, Corbin Bailie, and Arlene Ackerman



The Rotary Club of Chilliwack is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million

community leaders dedicated to service. The club meets every Friday at noon at the Chilliwack

Curling Club, and welcomes guests and prospective members to their meetings. The Rotary

Club of Chilliwack has been involved in many landmark initiatives including major funding the

Chilliwack General Hospital Emergency Expansion (2010), Central Community Park (2005), the

Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve (2002), the Rotary Trail (1995) the Browne Creek Wetlands

(2018), the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail (2019), the Rotary Pool (1969), as well as numerous

international and local projects.