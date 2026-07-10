Mission Fire – House Fire in Cherry Street

Mission – Mission Fire Rescue Service Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cherry Avenue Thursday (July 9) night which sent one person to hospital.

“Initial crews arrived to find a three-storey residential structure with heavy flame involvement at the rear of the building that had extended into the roof and interior main floors,” said Assistant Chief Nick Rychkun.

Emergency Support Services personnel helped the residents, and two dogs were rescued by firefighters. More than 25 firefighters responded.

Mission RCMP spoke with one of the witnesses on scene, and learned that three workers had been renovating a deck at the residence, when a large container of vinyl adhesive caught fire. The burning material reportedly also came into contact with one of the workers, causing him to fall from the deck to the concrete below. The 31-year-old from Chilliwack was transported to hospital with serious burns and other injuries from the fall. The residents of the home were not injured. WorkSafeBC attended the scene, and are now investigating the matter.

An investigation is pending.