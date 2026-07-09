Project INTERRUPTION Leads to Major AbbyPD Drug and Firearm Seizure in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – In April 2025, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers observed a man known to be involved in local drug trafficking operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from driving. Officers followed the vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver. During the arrest, officers located illicit drugs and a handgun in his possession.



As a result of this arrest, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit launched Project INTERRUPTION, an investigation targeting 36-year-old Tyler Missen and his involvement in drug trafficking within Abbotsford.



Over the course of these two investigations, officers executed several search warrants, including one at a residence in the 31100 block of Deertrail Drive. These enforcement actions resulted in the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of illicit drugs, including carfentanil, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.



Investigators also seized more than $60,000 in Canadian currency, body armour, a firearm, and several loaded magazines. The quantity of drugs seized, particularly carfentanil—a highly potent synthetic opioid—had the potential to cause significant harm within the community. The seizure of these drugs, firearms, and proceeds of crime represents a substantial disruption to local drug trafficking activities and reinforces AbbyPD’s commitment to targeting individuals who profit from the sale of dangerous illicit substances.



On June 29th, 2026, Tyler Missen was charged with six counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, as well as Possession of a Firearm Contrary to an Order, Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Possession of a Loaded/unloaded w/ammo prohibited/restricted firearm and Driving While Disqualified.