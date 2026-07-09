Election 2026 – Jasroop Gosal -Surrey First Council Candidate (INTERVIEW)

Surrey – From Jasroop Gosal for Surrey City Council on Facebook – I’m excited to share that I’m running for Surrey City Council in 2026.

Surrey is growing fast, and that growth needs leadership that is practical, community-focused, and committed to getting the basics right – housing, affordability, local jobs, and safe neighbourhoods.

Over the coming months, I’ll be listening, learning, and engaging with residents across Surrey.

I look forward to earning your support and sharing more about my vision for our city.

From Surrey First website: Jasroop Gosal is Government Relations Manager with the BC Real Estate Association. Prior to joining the Real Estate Association, he was spokesperson and Policy and Research Manager with the Surrey Board of Trade. Gosal earned his Masters in Public Policy from the University of Saskatchewan. Active in the community, Gosal has served on various boards and committees, including the Employment Accessibility Technical Committee, Surrey Healthier Communities Partnership, and Guildford Community Advisory Committee. Gosal and his family live in Fleetwood.