BUSINESS – Nature’s Fare Markets Opens in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Nature’s Fare Markets has officially opened its newest store in Chilliwack, B.C., marking its eighth location bringing the banner to a new and growing community.

At over 24,000 square feet, Nature’s Fare Chilliwack is the largest Nature’s Fare Markets store to date, including a 1,056 square feet Pure Integrative Pharmacy located inside the store which will open in the coming weeks. This integrated offering provides customers with both traditional pharmacy services and natural health solutions in one convenient location.

Located at #101–46183 Thomas Road, the store anchors a new mixed-use development on the lands of Ch’íyáqtel First Nation.

“More than ever, people are looking for trusted health and wellness solutions,” said Pattison Food Group president Jamie Nelson. “Nature’s Fare Markets Chilliwack brings together fresh, organic foods, trusted nutrition expertise, pharmacy services and a holistic approach to wellness under one roof, and we are so excited to bring that experience to this community.”

The store is led by store manager Nicole Rose, who has relocated from Kamloops to open the Chilliwack store, bringing a wealth of experience to the new team.

The Chilliwack store reflects Nature’s Fare Markets’ commitment to delivering a high-quality shopping experience, featuring:

A wellness department with premium vitamins, supplements, and natural body care, skincare and cosmetics

Certified organic produce sourced from dozens of B.C. growers

Premium meats and dairy, with no hormones or chemical feed additives

Better-for-you grocery staples free from artificial colours and flavours

A knowledgeable and welcoming team focused on personalized support

“We’re incredibly proud to open our doors in Chilliwack and welcome this community into our store,” said Nicole Rose, store manager, Nature’s Fare Markets Chilliwack. “Our team is passionate about creating a warm, inviting experience and helping customers discover great food and wellness solutions that support their health every day.”