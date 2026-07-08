Xwchíyò:m (Cheam First Nation) Achieves FMB Fiancial Management Baord’s Highest Level of Certification

Xwchíyò:m – Xwchíyò:m (Cheam First Nation), located in the Upper Fraser Valley in British Columbia, recently achieved Financial Management System (FMS) Certification from the First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB). This means the Nation’s financial management and administrative overnance practices meet the standards of the FMB’s highest level of financial certification, based on internationally recognized standards of financial management.



“When in a leadership position you make decisions for all members,” says Chief Michael Victor. “With this certification, our members are ensured that we are being held accountable for our decisions and have complete transparency.”



Xwchíyò:m pursued FMS Certification as a means of building trust within the community by demonstrating that the Nation’s financial management practices are transparent and of the highest standard. Chief, Council, and senior staff sought to reassure Xwchíyò:m members that strong financial practices will continue even when staff and council members change.

Xwchíyò:m carries out its business activities through its wholly owned economic development corporation, Cheam Enterprises Inc. (CEI), which operates as a community-owned platform for business, investment, and partnership. CEI focuses on sustainable economic growth through real estate development, hospitality and tourism, and strategic partnerships, with active operations including Fraser River Lodge, Cheam Fishing Village, the Xwchíyò:m Market, and the Copper Raven soil facility. As a Nation-owned enterprise, CEI reinvests earnings to support community priorities, infrastructure, and long-term economic resilience.