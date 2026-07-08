OPINION – Jasroop Gosal – Surrey First Candidate for Surrey City Council – On Nurses Strike

Surrey (Jasroop Gosal – Surrey First Candidate for Surrey City Council) – My name is Jasroop Gosal. I am a Surrey First candidate for Surrey City Council, a former policy lead with the Surrey Board of Trade, and I also have a personal connection to this issue as my sister is a nurse working within Surrey’s health-care system.

While at the Surrey Board of Trade, I helped advance advocacy highlighting Surrey’s hospital and health-care needs. In February 2023, I authored a report (attached) outlining significant service gaps and the challenges facing residents south of the Fraser. Those concerns ultimately helped spark broader conversations about the need for expanded services and capacity at Surrey Memorial Hospital and across Surrey.

The concerns being raised by nurses are not new. Surrey continues to be one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities, and our health-care infrastructure is struggling to keep pace. Behind every staffing shortage, overcrowded unit, or delayed service are patients, families, and frontline workers who are doing their best in an increasingly challenging environment.

As both a family member of a frontline nurse and someone who has worked on these issues from a public policy perspective, I would be available to provide comment on the broader implications for Surrey residents, health-care workers, and the future of health-care planning in our city.

I will be attending the job action and would be happy to speak on-site if helpful.

Jasroop Gosal

Surrey First Candidate for Surrey City Council

Government Relations Professional

778-873-6707

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