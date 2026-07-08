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Merritt Resident to Complete Home Renovations After Winning $1 Million from Lotto 6/49

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Merritt Resident to Complete Home Renovations After Winning $1 Million from Lotto 6/49

Merritt/Kamloops – David W. was out shopping and decided to check his lottery tickets. He was so excited from winning free plays, that he almost didn’t realize that he won $1 million from the July 1, 2026 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“When I first checked, I saw zeroes, but what really caught my eye was the two free plays I won,” recalled David. “Then I realized I had won $1 million!”

The Merrit resident first shared the news with his son. “He said the f-word!” Then, David shared the news with his neighbor. “He said get out of here and said the f-word. I told them they were supposed to congratulate me, not swear at me!”

David shared that after his wife’s passing last year, it changed how he views things. While he has no plans to celebrate, he intends to complete renovations on his home.

The winning ticket was purchased and validated at Walmart on Crawford Avenue in Merritt.

So far in 2026, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $40 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

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