JULY UPDATE – Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Kent – JULY 8 UPDATE (District of Kent) – The Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre is making waves with its new construction milestone.

Mayor Pranger and Council noted on social media that they are excited to see the vision for a modern, accessible aquatic facility come one step closer to opening its doors.

As construction continues to flow ahead, you can help make an even bigger splash! Community donations will help create a space where people of all ages can swim, play, learn, and connect for generations to come. Whether your contribution is a ripple or a wave, every donation helps ensure this project is a success. Visit www.kentbc.ca/fillthepool to learn more about donating and help us Fill the Pool!

If you’re looking for a way to make a splash while connecting with our community, consider attending the upcoming barn dance fundraiser on Friday August 7, at 7:00 pm. Tickets for the Ultimate Pool Party & Barn Dance, can be purchased for $100 each at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (6660 Pioneer Avenue, 604-796-8891). For more information about this event, email agassizultimate@gmail.com

2026 Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre July Update