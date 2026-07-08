Chilliwack RCMP Recommend Charges Relating to May 2026 Property Offences, Stolen Vehicles Investigation

Chiliwack – Following an investigation throughout May 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP can confirm that numerous charges have been laid against a man allegedly involved in a residential break and enter and other property crimes throughout Chilliwack.

In early May 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP noted an increase in residential break and enters, as well as thefts of vehicles from residential properties across the community.

Between May 3 and May 15 vehicles were reported stolen from residences on Midtown Way, Spadina Avenue, and Angus Drive. All vehicles were recovered in Chilliwack by police the same day they were reported stolen. The vehicle stolen from Angus Drive was located by police with a male occupant inside who was exhibiting signs of impairment. In addition, bank cards allegedly stolen from the residences on Midtown Way and Spadina Avenue were later reported to have been used in several fraudulent purchases in the Chilliwack area.

Between May 6 and May 7, residential break and enters were reported on Linwood Street and Quarry Road. In both incidents, the homeowners’ vehicles were also reported stolen. Both vehicles were recovered by police on the same day they were reported stolen.

Additionally, on May 13, an attempted residential break and enter was reported on Evans Road resulting in damage to a vehicle. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival and did not take anything from the property.

Through crime linkage analysis, the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) identified a possible suspect and assumed conduct of a targeted investigation with support from Chilliwack RCMP Frontline.

As a result of the evidence obtained by investigators, the BC Prosecution Service has approved numerous charges against 33 year old, Stephan Hibak, including:

Section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada – Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Section 320.15(1) Criminal Code of Canada – Refusal to comply with breath demand

Section 333.1 Criminal Code of Canada x 2 – Theft of motor vehicle

Section 334(b) Criminal Code of Canada – Theft under $5000

Section 342(1) Criminal Code of Canada x 5 – Unauthorized use of credit card

Section 348(1)(b) Criminal Code of Canada – Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

Section 355 Criminal Code of Canada – Possession of stolen property over $5000

Section 355(a) Criminal Code of Canada x 2 – Possession of stolen property over $5000

Section 380(1)(b) Criminal Code of Canada – Fraud under $5000

Section 430(4) Criminal Code of Canada – Mischief under $5000

Stephan Hibak has been arrested and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Chilliwack RCMP continue to prioritize property crime and remain committed to identifying and targeting repeat offenders to enhance community safety.

Anyone with further information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.