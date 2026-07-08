AbbyPD Arrest Three Teens Who Broke Into A Construction Site, Climbed a Crane, Nabbed with BB Guns and $11K in Phony Money

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Recently, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a construction site alarm during the overnight hours. Upon arriving, officers entered the site and located three youths, 14 & 15 years old, who had gained unauthorized access to the property and were hiding within after climbing on a large crane.

During the investigation, officers located and seized three BB guns and more than $11,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency on the youth.

From Abbotsford Police Department: This incident highlights the public safety concerns associated with unauthorized access to construction sites. In addition to the risk of significant injury or death from heavy machinery, excavations, and elevated work areas, entering a construction site without permission may result in criminal charges of Break and Enter. Construction sites are not playgrounds and can present numerous hidden hazards, particularly after hours when no workers are present.

The incident also serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to speak with their kids about the dangers and legal consequences of trespassing, as well as the legal implications of possessing imitation firearms in public and counterfeit currency.