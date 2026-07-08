7PM July 8 UPDATE – Fraser Valley Regional District: Evacuation Alert for Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd Area Upgraded to Evacuation Order

Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd Area due to the ongoing wildfire risk from the Brunswick Creek (V10742) and Ainslie Creek (V10755) wildfires. You must leave the designate area immediately.

This Evacuation Order applies only to properties within the Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area.

The Evacuation Order is found on FVRD.ca/EOC

Evacuation notices for First Nations communities are issued by the respective First Nations.



This order will remain in effect until further notice.

This order does not apply to:

Fraser Valley Regional District staff and contractors;

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail staff and contractors;

Canadian National Railway Company staff and contractors; and

BC Wildfire service staff and contractors.

Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd Area due to the ongoing wildfire risk from the Brunswick Creek (V10742) and Ainslie Creek (V10755) wildfires. You must leave the designate area immediately.

This Evacuation Order applies only to properties within the Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area.

The Evacuation Order is found on FVRD.ca/EOC

Evacuation notices for First Nations communities are issued by the respective First Nations.



This order will remain in effect until further notice.

This order does not apply to:

Fraser Valley Regional District staff and contractors;

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail staff and contractors;

Canadian National Railway Company staff and contractors; and

BC Wildfire service staff and contractors.

Affected Areas (1)

A – Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd