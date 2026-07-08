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2026 Fraser Valley Pride Celebration – Heritage Park Mission

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2026 Fraser Valley Pride Celebration – Heritage Park Mission

Mission – Fraser Valley Pride 2026 Main Stage Schedule has officially dropped!

Whether you’re coming for the incredible live music, the amazing drag performances, or to cheer on the Sing Out Choir, now’s the perfect time to start planning your day. They will have an incredible lineup of local talent ready to make this year’s festival one to remember!

Save this schedule, send it to your friends, and make sure you don’t miss your favourite performers.

See you on Saturday, July 18 at Heritage Park in Mission for an unforgettable day of community, celebration, and Pride

2026 Fraser Valley Pride
2026 Fraser Valley Pride

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