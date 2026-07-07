UPDATE – City of Mission – Construction Underway for Emiry Park in Cedar Valley

Quotes Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs “Kids young and old throughout the Cedar Valley neighbourhood will have a welcoming new space where they can walk, run, splash, play and enjoy spending time together. Investments like this strengthen community connections and create opportunities for everyone to stay active and have fun outdoors.” Mayor Paul Horn “More and more, young families want to live in and visit Mission, especially in the northern parts of our urban area. As we grow, we need amenities that will truly make Mission a liveable place. We are excited to break ground on this new park because it will provide a safe place for kids and families to get outdoors, make connections and enjoy the best part of living here. This project took vision, and I especially want to thank the members of our Council who saw that Cedar Valley was about to develop in this area. They anticipated the need and have helped us create a true community gathering place in this burgeoning neighbourhood.” Councillor Mark Davies “Emiry Street Park is exactly the kind of investment our Cedar Valley residents have been asking for. A woodland-themed spray park, full-sized sport courts, and amenities that bring families together — and it’s being delivered without a single dollar from property taxes. That’s smart use of provincial funding, and I’m proud Council supported this unanimously.” Councillor Angel Elias “I am excited for this park to be built for families to enjoy for years to come. When I was campaigning, I heard from young families the need for a new water park. I worked very hard with staff and the rest of Council to see this vision come to reality.” Councillor Ken Herar “Emiry Park is a great addition to our community with several amenities to offer. For several years, we’ve been receiving request for a project of this magnitude. I’m impressed with the collaboration of Council and with staff on how quickly this project has been moving forward. It’s a step forward for the entire community and giving families a chance to have fun in a safe and friendly environment.” Councillor Jag Gill “Over the years, I’ve heard from so many families who shared that their kids had outgrown our existing spray park and that they were travelling to other communities to enjoy these types of amenities. I truly believe that when families choose to call Mission home and invest in this community, they should have access to great spaces and opportunities right here. This project is something I’m incredibly excited about because it’s about more than just a spray park. It’s about creating a place where families can gather, kids can make memories, and residents of all ages can enjoy our community. This is also just the beginning. With future phases planned, including additional amenities and gathering spaces, this park will continue to grow into a destination that offers something for everyone.”