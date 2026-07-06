Yellow Warning – Air Quality from Boston Bar Fire

Fraser Valley (Issued by Environment Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks and Metro Vancouver) – Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued a yellow air quality warning for the Eastern Fraser Valley due to elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5). (2PM July 6)

Cause: Air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley has been affected by smoke from the Brunswick Creek wildfire near Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon. This wildfire has grown in size and smoke travelled down the Fraser Canyon into the Eastern Fraser Valley overnight. Onshore flow of cleaner air is expected to help clear the air through the day. Smoke levels can change quickly with weather and fire behaviour.

What you can do: Check in on others who may be more affected. People at higher risk include those with lung, heart or other chronic conditions, pregnant people, infants, children, older adults, and outdoor workers. Improve indoor air quality. Use portable HEPA air cleaners or do-it-yourself box fan air cleaners.

If your home has a built-in ventilation system, install filters rated MERV 13 or higher to remove smoke.

If possible, adjust the ventilation system to reduce smoke coming indoors. Keep windows and doors closed while running air filtration. If it’s hot, focus on staying cool. Spend time in places with air conditioning if your home is smoky or too hot. Try community centres, libraries, or malls. Seek medical help if you experience severe symptoms such as wheezing, chest pain, trouble breathing or severe cough.

Call 911 in emergencies. Manage chronic conditions and carry rescue medications with you (e.g. inhalers). If you must be outside, a well-fitted N95, KN95, or KF94 mask offers the most protection.

Medical masks offer some protection and single layer coverings (e.g. bandanas, scarfs, shirts) offer none.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) often throughout the day because conditions can change quickly.

See airmap.ca or gov.bc.ca/airqualitymap.

Sign up for air quality alerts at metrovancouver.org/aqalerts.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

2026 Haze in Rosedale – July 6 – from Savagefarmer IMG_4326(1)