Raj Patara Announces Candidacy for Abbotsford School Board Trustee – Ran in 2018

Abbotsford (media release) – Community leader, parent, and advocate Raj Patara has officially announced her candidacy for Abbotsford School Board Trustee in the upcoming October 17, 2026 municipal election. She was a former 2018 Trustee Candidate.

As a wife, mother, and long-time community volunteer, Patara is running to bring a practical, common-sense voice to the School Board table, one that prioritizes students, supports families, values educators, and ensures responsible stewardship of public resources.

Patara and her husband are raising their daughter in Abbotsford, where she will soon begin middle school at École Chief Dan George Middle School. Her experience as a parent, combined with years of volunteer service on the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) at École Centennial Park Elementary, has given her firsthand insight into the opportunities and challenges facing students, parents, and educators.

“As a parent, I understand the trust families place in our schools every day,” said Patara. “When parents send their children to school, they expect a safe environment, strong academics, and caring adults who will help them reach their full potential. That trust must be earned and protected.”

Patara’s commitment to public education is longstanding. She previously ran for School Board Trustee in the 2018 municipal election, an experience that reinforced her belief that strong schools are the foundation of a strong community.

“My desire to serve as a trustee didn’t begin this year,” said Patara. “I put my name forward in 2018 because I believed then—as I do now—that strong schools are the foundation of a strong community.”

With more than 15 years of experience in health care, non-profit leadership, small business ownership, and government relations, Patara has built partnerships, advocated for communities, and worked with leaders at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

In her role with Breakthrough T1D, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Type 1 Diabetes, Patara has built relationships with families, volunteers, donors, community leaders, and corporate partners while raising funds for life-changing research and support programs.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with leaders across municipal, provincial, and federal governments to build relationships, find solutions, and advocate for the communities we serve,” said Patara. “Those experiences have taught me the importance of collaboration, accountability, and listening to the people affected by decisions.”

Her leadership experience also includes serving as President of the Mission Chamber of Commerce, completing two terms as a Director, and volunteering with the Abbotsford Matsqui Rotary Club, where she received the President’s Award twice and the highest esteem the Paul Harris Fellow Award for community service.

Patara believes Abbotsford’s School Board must remain focused on academic achievement, responsible governance, parental engagement, and planning for growth in a district that serves 20,000 students.

“As a parent of a child preparing to enter École Chief Dan George Middle School, I know the decisions we make today will shape the opportunities available to students tomorrow,” said Patara. “I want every family to feel confident that their School Board is focused on academic excellence, responsible governance, student well-being, and meaningful engagement with parents and the community.”

If elected, Patara’s priorities will include:

Strong literacy, numeracy, and academic achievement

Meaningful parent and community engagement

Safe, respectful, and inclusive learning environments

Responsible financial stewardship and accountability

Planning for future student growth and school capacity

Supporting educators and student success

“I believe every student deserves the opportunity to become the best version of themselves,” said Patara. “This campaign is about ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed, every parent has a voice, and every family can have confidence in our education system.”

“I am running because I care deeply about our students, our educators, and the future of our community. Strong schools create strong families, strong neighbourhoods, and a strong Abbotsford.”

For more information, to volunteer, donate, or learn more about Raj’s platform, visit Patara4Trustee.ca