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Chilliwack Rock N’ Gem Show Summer 2026 – July 10 to 12

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Chilliwack Rock N’ Gem Show Summer 2026 – July 10 to 12

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Rock N’ Gem Show makes its debut this summer, offering a three-day indoor event focused on the beauty, structure, and history of the Earth. This first-time stop brings together minerals, crystals, fossils, and handcrafted jewelry in one accessible and educational setting.

Visitors will find a diverse range of crystal and mineral specimens, fossils from ancient ecosystems, polished stones, rough material, and unique jewelry created by experienced artisans.

The show is designed to appeal to collectors, geology enthusiasts, and families alike.

Location: Landing Sports Centre – Main Floor
Address: 45530 Spadina Avenue, Chilliwack
Dates: July 10–12, 2026

Show Hours:
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

UV Night – Friday 8:00 PM–10:00 PM
Experience select minerals and crystals under ultraviolet light during this special after-hours event. Admission is $10, with 15% off products purchased during UV Night.

RSVP recommended: 587-377-5722/walk-ins WELCOME.

Admission:
$3 single admission
$7 family admission
Children 5 and under are free

Free parking will be available. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and service animals are welcome.

Discover the craftsmanship and geological story found within the Earth — all under one roof.
Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for show updates, featured finds, and behind-the-scenes looks at each Rock N’ Gem Show stop.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DfW7kHxoe/

2026 Chillliwack Summer Rock and Gem Show

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