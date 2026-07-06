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Chilliwack Chiefs Hire Tracie Kikuchi as Athletic Therapist

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Chilliwack Chiefs Hire Tracie Kikuchi as Athletic Therapist

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are pleased to announce the hiring of Tracie Kikuchi as the team’s Athletic Therapist for the upcoming season.

Tracie brings valuable experience and a strong commitment to athlete care, injury prevention, and rehabilitation. She will play an important role in supporting the health and performance of our players throughout the season.

She has previous hockey experience in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

“We’re excited to welcome Tracie to the Chiefs organization,” said Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney. “Her knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to athlete wellness make her a great addition to our staff, and we’re looking forward to having her as part of our team.”

2026 Chilliwack Chiefs Hire Tracie Kikuchi as Athletic Therapist – July

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