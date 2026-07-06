Agassiz RCMP Weekly Snapshot: June 29 to July 5 – Campsite Conflict and a Firearm

Agassiz (RCMP) – June 29 to July 5

Total calls for service: 66

Property crimes: 4

Crimes against persons: 9

Firearm incident

Officers responded by police boat to a remote area near Harrison Lake after receiving a report that a woman had pointed a firearm at a group of people. According to information obtained during the investigation, the parties were allegedly involved in a dispute regarding the campsite. The woman allegedly retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the group, no one was injured during the incident. The woman was arrested without further incident, and a firearm was seized as part of the investigation. She is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Disturbance

Agassiz RCMP received a report of a disturbance at a campground in Harrison Hot Springs. A man was reportedly intoxicated and threatening campground staff and other campers. Officers attended and located the man, who was displaying signs of intoxication and was unable to make safe decisions. He was arrested and held in police custody until he was sober. No one was injured during the incident, and the complainant did not wish to pursue charges.

Suspicious person

Police received a report of a barefoot woman on Pioneer Avenue who was screaming and appeared to be in distress. Officers located the woman and confirmed her wellbeing. During the interaction, officers learned she was wanted on outstanding warrants from Chilliwack. She was arrested and will appear in court in relation to those warrants.

Impaired driver

While conducting proactive patrols in Harrison Hot Springs, an officer observed a vehicle displaying expired licence plates and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The vehicle was removed from the road.