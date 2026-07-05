Skip to content

Highway 1 Construction – Another Clearbrook Road Overpass Lane Closure – July 6 to 18

Home
Construction
Highways Transportation
Highway 1 Construction – Another Clearbrook Road Overpass Lane Closure – July 6 to 18

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – As part of the ongoing Highway 1 construction expansion project through the Fraser Valley, drivers are being advised of another temporary lane closure on the Clearbrook Rd overpass above Hwy1.

From July 6th to July 18th, the lanes along Clearbrook Rd overpass will be reduced from three to two in each direction. Drivers can expect additional congestion and possible delays in the area.

You are being asked to use extra caution behind the wheel, adhere to signage and be mindful of roadside workers. For more information, you can visit https://ow.ly/13jG50Zk3H2

2026 Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road – AbbyPD – July 5

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts