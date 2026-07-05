Highway 1 Construction – Another Clearbrook Road Overpass Lane Closure – July 6 to 18

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – As part of the ongoing Highway 1 construction expansion project through the Fraser Valley, drivers are being advised of another temporary lane closure on the Clearbrook Rd overpass above Hwy1.



From July 6th to July 18th, the lanes along Clearbrook Rd overpass will be reduced from three to two in each direction. Drivers can expect additional congestion and possible delays in the area.



You are being asked to use extra caution behind the wheel, adhere to signage and be mindful of roadside workers. For more information, you can visit https://ow.ly/13jG50Zk3H2

2026 Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road – AbbyPD – July 5