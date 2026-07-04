Shed Fire on Hamilton – Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – On Saturday July 4th at approximately 4:45pm, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 9600 block of Hamilton Street. The first arriving crew noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed in the backyard of the property.

Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and proceeded to confine the fire.

High winds hampered fire crews in getting the fire contained, however the quick action of firefighters prevented extension down a row of hedging cedars along the back of neighbouring properties.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.