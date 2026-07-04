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June 2026 was a Weather Record Breaker for Chilliwack

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June 2026 was a Weather Record Breaker for Chilliwack

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett – Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada) –

After a hot start to June,an upper level trough of low pressure produced a week of cool showery weather. A ridge of high pressure re-built producing 15 days of dry, sunny weather with 6 hot days at temperatures over 30C

There were 7 hot days at >30.0 °C in June compared to the average 1 hot day, with up to a 1.6 day deviation. There were 10 record breaking high temperatures:-
Date New Record. Previous Record.
June 14th High max, 33.5°C (+12.2°C) 32.4°C in 1999.
June 14th High mean, 24.65°C (+9.05°C) 22.2°C in 1999.
June 14th High min,15.8°C ( +6.0°C) 15.6°C in 1970.
June 15th High min, 17.8°C (+7.7°C) 16.1°C in 2015.
June 16th High min,16.8°C (+6.2°C) 16.7°C in 1899.
June 22nd High max 33.0°C (+12.0°C) 32.8°C in 1958.
June 22nd High mean 23.95°C (+8.05°C) 23.6°C in1958.
June 23rd High max 34.7°C +13.0°C) 32.9 °C in 1989 +1992.
June 23rd High mean 25.6°C (+9.4°C) 22.65°c in 1992.
June 24th High min 16.8°C (+6.2°C) 16.7 °C in 1958.

For the 3nd consecutive year a low 2026 Fraser River freshet confirmed the on-going
Provincial drought conditions, coupled with the below normal residual mountain snow packs. At
the Mission Bridge gauge the Fraser River, on June 3rd , peaked at a low 4.03 meters. Bank full conditions are at 5.5 meters.

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