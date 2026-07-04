Apply Now to Become a Paid On-Call Firefighter with Chilliwack Fire

Chilliwack – Are you ready to serve your community and take on a meaningful challenge?



The Chilliwack Fire Department is now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 Paid On-Call

(POC) Firefighter Recruit Training Program. POC firefighters are dedicated residents of

Chilliwack who respond to emergencies 24/7 when paged. They are paid an hourly wage for

emergency responses and for attending weekly Monday night training sessions.



As a POC firefighter, you’ll do much more than fight fires. You’ll respond to medical

emergencies, environmental incidents, gas leaks, and a wide range of rescue situations. Most

importantly, you’ll serve as a trusted leader and partner in safeguarding the community.

If you’re motivated, community-minded, and physically fit, you may be an ideal candidate for

this rewarding role.



Learn more at our Recruit Training Program Information Night on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 6pm

at Chilliwack City Hall (8550 Young Road).



Apply by August 7, 2026 at chilliwack.com/POC