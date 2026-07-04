9PM July 4 – Evacuation Alert for Boston Bar – Wildfire

Boston Bar – Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an Evacuation alert for Boston Bar extending both North and South at the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service due to the Brunswick Creek fire.

You are not required to evacuate at this time but you must be prepared to evacuate on short notice. You must prepare yourself and any necessary supplies.

This evacuation alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

First Nations manage their own emergency management and are in contact with the BC Wildfire Service. The FVRD notification does not apply to First Nations communities.

CRVFD Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department has deployed a Type 1 Engine as Mutual Aid to Boston Bar to assist with a rapidly evolving wildfire situation.

2026 FVRD, BC Wildfire – Boston Bar Evacuation Alert July 4

2026 CRVFD has deployed a Type 1 Engine – July 4 – Boston Bar

ORIGINAL STORY – OFFICIAL EVACUATION ORDER – NORTH BEND

An official Evacuation Order has now been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) for the identified area north of North Bend on Chaumox Road.

Earlier, many members were asking for an official update. We want to clarify that official notices can take time to be released. Our priority is to share timely advisories, and they are not always followed by official updates.

A tactical evacuation is being carried out with support from BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, and FVRD Fire Service.

If you are a resident or visitor in the evacuation order area, you must leave immediately.

Please:

1. Gather your household members, pets, and animals.

2. Take essential items, including government-issued ID, medications, chargers, important documents, and emergency supplies.

3. Follow all instructions from emergency officials.

Please stay safe, check on Elders and vulnerable family members, and leave the area as directed.