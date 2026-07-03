Mission – Mission School District – Update on Expansion of Mission Senior Secondary

Playing Field and Bus Loop

Gas line trenching through existing bus loop June 29

Storm and Sani Utility Works Starting July 13

Existing School Main Entrance

Additional fence set up outside the School Main Entrance (July 2nd )

Tree cutting (Monday, July 6th). SW corner: 5 trees will be cut & removed to accommodate placement of the portables.

Grading and Prep for New Portables Location (July 7th)

Portable Classroom Relocation (July 15th) 5-6 days

Intermittent Traffic Delays on 7th Ave

No West Side Parking Impact

The School District has been contacted by several community members inquiring about the removal of trees by the southeast corner of Mission Senior Secondary. The trees were removed by contractors to allow for trenching of the area for a variety of services, including water, power, and storm drainage. Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the site, these services need to enter from this area. No one likes to see trees cut down in our community. It is a difficult aspect of building a new school.

However, in the diagram, you can see that once the old building is demolished, dozens of trees will be planted, considerably more than are on the site currently. If you have any further questions about the ongoing construction of the new MSS, please contact Superintendent Angus Wilson angus.wilson@mpsd.ca.

2026 Mission Secondary – Mission School District

Following on last week’s post, the portion of wood that is suitable from the felled oak trees at MSS, as well as from three cherry trees by A Wing to be felled next week, will be stored at Riverside College. Later, this wood will be milled by Riverside and MSS students for future use. Oak and Cherry are good wood for furniture and the potential exists for some legacy projects for the new school in addition to student projects.

Additional info regarding the playfield trees:

In addition to the requirements for the project final design, the trees that were removed along Grand were specifically requested to be removed by Fortis to make way for their meter and service to the building. The trees along 7th Ave were in conflict with where the storm and sanitary are required to run to avoid the future track and playing field and meet the City of Mission connection location.