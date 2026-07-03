Temporary Lane Reduction for Clearbrook Road Over Highway 1

Abbotsford – As work progresses to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, drivers are advised of a temporary lane reduction on the Clearbrook Road structure over Highway 1 starting as early as Monday, July 6, 2026.

This traffic-pattern change is necessary to allow crews to complete deck modifications to the structure. This work is a key component of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program.

The lane reductions will be in place 24/7, starting as early as Monday, July 6 until Saturday, July 18, 2026. The northbound and southbound median lanes will be closed, reducing the structure to two lanes in each direction.

Drivers should plan for additional traffic congestion, including on the off-ramps from Highway 1 and on either end of the structure. Traffic from the FIFA World Cup 2026 may also affect traffic volumes.

This work is weather dependent, so the exact timing of the lane reductions could change.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. Allow for additional travel time through the area when diversions are underway.

FYI:

Traffic and construction updates will be available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/