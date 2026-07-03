New Chilliwack Business in the Old Business Centre – BakeAble House  – Artisan Bakery and Training Centre (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – On the ground floor of the Chilliwack Business Centre on Yale, across from District 1881, is a new biz with a community based mission statement.

BakeAble House is more than a Bakery · Dessert Shop · Cafe.

From their Facebook Page (link is here): Artisan bakery & training centre.

Baked with love. Creating opportunities, we make fresh, homemade baked goods while creating opportunities for people with diverse abilities. It’s not just about baking; it’s about helping everyone grow and shine.

Instagram Page is here.

2026 BakeAble July Opening Chilliwack

2026 BakeAble July Opening Chilliwack