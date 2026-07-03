Archway Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $101,000 

Abbotsford – Archway Community Services raised more than $101,000, in support of vital local programs at its ninth annual charity golf tournament. Presented by Sutton Group – West Coast Realty Abbotsford, 140 golfers took part in the tournament on Tuesday, June 23, at the Ledgeview Golf Club.

This year’s total exceeded the $95,000 raised at last year’s tournament by more than six per cent, demonstrating the community’s commitment to Archway’s programs and services.

The tournament brought together community members, business leaders, and long-time supporters for a day of friendly competition, connection, and a shared purpose of giving back.

“The generosity we see at this tournament year after year is nothing short of remarkable,” said Jacky Gill, chair of the Archway Golf Committee and regional vice president, RBC.

“It’s inspiring to witness our community come together to support programs that directly enhance the well-being of children, families, youth, and seniors across Abbotsford.”

Throughout the course, several Archway programs were highlighted, giving participants an opportunity to learn more about the breadth of services available in the community. Showcased programs included the Archway Family Centre, Community Living, Community-Based Employment Services, Supportive Housing, and Multicultural services.

An on-course fundraiser and pledge drive generated $26,000 specifically in support of the Archway Starfish Pack Program. The program helps bridge the gap for children when school meal programs are unavailable. In the 2025/26 school year the program supported more than 750 children across 41 schools in Abbotsford each weekend. This summer more than 500 children will access food through bi-weekly pick-ups provided through the Summer Starfish program.

“The success of this year’s tournament reflects the strength and compassion of our community,” said Archway CEO Rod Santiago.

“The funds raised will enhance a wide range of vital services, including the Starfish Pack Program, which plays a critical role in addressing food insecurity for hundreds of children in Abbotsford.”

Support for the annual tournament came from dozens of sponsors and donors, along with contributions through a public online auction and 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the tournament help fund essential Archway programs and services that support children, youth, seniors, and families across Abbotsford.

Golfers also enjoyed valuable networking opportunities and lunch at the President’s Reception, proudly sponsored and hosted by TD Bank.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $635,000 in support of the 90+ programs and services Archway provides to the community.

Planning is already underway for next year’s tournament. Companies interested in being involved can email golf@archway.ca for more information.