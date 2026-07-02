Pair of Inmate Assaults at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – In two separate incidents, on June 28 and 29, 2026, two inmates were victims of assaults at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.

The injured inmates were evaluated by staff members and transported to outside hospitals to receive treatment.

The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incidents.

The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during these incidents.